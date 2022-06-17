Traditional ruler tasks Nigerians on tolerance, peaceful co-existence

Odyong Anyankpa of Anyankpa Chiefdom in Nasarawa State, Joel Aninge, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and tolerate one another for growth and development.

Aninge made the call on Friday, while conferring on Mr Obiri Oji, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Director of Legal Services, the traditional title of Okang Nzuru Anyankpa in Panda, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Okang Nzuru Anyankpa means peace promoter of Anyankpa Nation.

The royal father said he decided to bestow the traditional title on Oji for his contributions to the development of the chiefdom and humanity.

“Today, I have conferred on you the Okang Nzuru Anyankpa, due to your contributions to the development of our chiefdom and humanity in general.

“I want to urge you not to relent in your efforts towards contributing your quota to the development of society.

“You should use your position to continue to preach peace due to its importance to human and societal development.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable, and a necessary requirement for the development of any society,” he said.

Aninge also used the medium to call on the people of his chiefdom and Nigerians, to continue to embrace unity, tolerance and peace, irrespective of their affiliations, for development to thrive.

He urged the people of his chiefdom to continue to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities.

Responding, Oji appreciated the royal father for the bestowed on him, and promised not to disappoint his people.

The new Okang Nzuru Anyankpa, reaffirmed his total commitment to the chiefdom, his people and his chosen career for more service to humanity. (NAN)

