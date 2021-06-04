A traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Ogah, has urged his subjects and other Nigerians to be agents of peace and development.

Ogah, the Andoma of Doma gave the advice on Friday, while playing host to the former Chairman of Doma Doma Local Government Council, Alhaji Rabo Sani in his palace in Doma.

He said that peace was imperative to speedy progress and societal development across communities, the state and the country at large.

The royal father called on those in leadership positions to work toward improving the standard of living of their people.

He commended Sani for his efforts toward developing the council and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“I want to use this medium to call on my subjects and other Nigerians to continue to be vanguard of peace and development

“As peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any society,” he said.

Ogah also urged his people to continue to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and love one another for development to thrive.

He called on the people of his domain to be good ambassadors of the area at all times.

The traditional ruler called on the people residing in his domain to support the state government policies and programmes to succeed.

Earlier, the former council boss said that his visit was to appreciate the traditional ruler’s support that he accorded his administration.

“I am also here to seek for your royal blessings as your subject,” he said.

Rabo assured the traditional ruler of his readiness to be good ambassador of the traditional council and the area at large. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

