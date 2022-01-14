Traditional ruler tasks leaders, politicians on people-oriented projects

Andoma of Doma in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Ogah, has called on leaders and political office holders to initiate developmental ideas, projects and policies for their communities.

Ogah gave the advice on Friday, when he played host to stakeholders of Ekye Development Area of the state, at his palace in Doma.

He encouraged leaders in all facets of life to create good policies and programmes that would improve on the standard of living of people.

He also charged the people to be law abiding and avoid all actions that could create differences, that were inimical to development of communities and the state at large.

Ogah said that positive contributions by stakeholders would not only bring speedy development to communities, but would also change the lives of the people positively.

He appreciated them for the visit and assured people of his domain of his continued commitment to promote peace and see to their welfare.

“I want to call on you to continue to contribute positively to the progress of your communities for development to thrive.

“I also urge you to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of your affiliations as peace is priceless and non-negotiable, and also the top requirement for the development of every society,” the royal father said.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, for his developmental strides in the state, and called for sustainability.

Earlier, Mr John Osewu (APC), member representing Doma South Constituency at the state’s House of Assembly, said the visit was to appreciate the traditional ruler for his support and contributions to the development of the community.

Osewu said that the visit was also to thank Andoma of Doma, for promoting peace in his domain and urged him to keep up the good work.

While also assuring Ogah of the community’s resolve to support government policies and programmes to enable them succeed, the lawmaker also commended the governor for his effort in pushing development in Nasarawa State. (NAN)

