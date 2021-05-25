The Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Ogah-Onawo, has urged Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to spread development projects across the 13 local government areas of the state.

The traditional ruler made the appeal on Tuesday in Doma when he received the governor in his palace.

The Andoma told the governor to spread develop to all areas of the state as that would be his selling point come 2023.

He also appealed to Sule to liaise with his Benue counterpart to find lasting solution to the persistent clashes in border communities between the two states, as well as construct a befitting market in Doma.

The royal father advised the governor to endeavour to surpass the development strides of his predecessor, Sen. Umaru Al-makura.

Earlier, Sule said he was in the palace for the continuation of his meet-the-people tour across the state, adding that he “finds it appropriate to listen to the people.’’

According to the governor, the tour which defines true democracy, affords the people the opportunity to speak their minds on his stewardship so far.

He said that he was willing to take genuine criticism, as well as commendations.

Sule commended traditional rulers in the state, especially the Andoma for the role they continue to play toward ensuring peace and security across the state.

He acknowledged that there were challenges, especially along the boundary between the state and Benue, but added that his administration was addressing them.

The governor noted that Doma Local Government Area holds great potential which would be exploited for the benefit of all.

He donated N10 million to the Andoma to furnish his palace. (NAN)

