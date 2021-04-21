The Zhe Migili of Migili community, Nasarawa State, Dr Ayuba Agwadu, on Wednesday urged farmers and herders to respect one another’s rights and embrace peace.

Agwadu, a first-class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State made the call at a meeting he organised between farmers and herders in his palace at Jenkwe Development Area.

The royal father said that he decided to call the meeting to foster unity and peaceful co-existence between farmers and herders considering the importance of peace to societal development.

“The importance of peace to human and societal development cannot be overemphasised. Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.

“It is when we live in peace and tolerate one another that there will be food security and we will achieve meaningful progress and development in the country.

“It is in view of this that I want to call on you to respect the rights of one another for peace to reign and to boost agricultural production.

“To the farmer, you should continue to be law-abiding. Don’t take the laws into your hands. Always report your grievances to the appropriate authorities in case of any infraction.

“In the interest of peace and development, I also advise herders not to graze on food crops and avoid sending underage children to tend cattle,’’ he said.

Agwadu commended community leaders, farmers and herders for attending the meeting and called for its sustenance.

He urged the people to continue to live in peace, be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and be their brothers’ keepers, irrespective of their affiliations.

The traditional ruler also urged residents to continue to support government’s policies and programmes to succeed so as to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Responding, Mr Usman Adamu, the Ardo Fulani in the area, appreciated the traditional ruler for hosting the meeting.

Adamu said farmers and herders in the community had been meeting and had promised to embrace one another and live in peace to boost food security in the area and in the state. (NAN)

