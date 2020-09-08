Traditional ruler solicits support for military, other security agencies in Nasarawa

The traditional ruler of Opanda in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, has urged village heads in the area to support the military and other security agencies.

He said this should be through useful information and by not condoning any form of criminal activities in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the area.

Abdullahi, who made the call when he received the Council of village heads in Umaisha on Tuesday, said that the traditional institution had crucial roles to play in the fight against crime.

He said that all stakeholders should work together to stamp out banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the area.

The Ohimege Opanda further urged the village heads to evolve ways of exposing criminals that reside within their communities.

“We have to stop accommodating criminals; we must expose them by reporting their activities to the security agencies for actions.

“Peace and security of life and property are necessary requirements for the development of any society, we need to promote peace and security at all times,” he said.

The first class traditional ruler urged the state government to support victims of recent attack on Dausu, saying “we need those who were displaced to return home”.

“I hear that some of your children are accommodating criminals, we must fish them out and report them to the security agencies.

“Anybody playing host to criminals does so at their own risk, it will not pay any one not to support the fight against crime,” he said.

The traditional ruler urged the people of the area and Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive.

Earlier, the Chairman of the council of Village Head, the Ohigi of Iggi, Mr Malam Ibrahim, said that the visit was to thank the Ohimege for his untiring effort towards ensuring peace in the area.

‘’I and my entourage are here for solidarity, we come to express our profound gratitude to almighty Allah and to you for the roles you are playing in ensuring peace in this area.

“This visit is a thank you visit for your selfless service and commitment in the fight against kidnapping, banditry and all other forms of criminality in Umaisha and in Toto Local Government area of Nasarawa state,” he said.

He also thanked the military for their prompt response to flush out bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the area.

The Chairman further assured of his council’s continued support to the Ohimege, the military and other security agencies in tackling crimes in the area. (NAN)