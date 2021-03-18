The Oloba of Oba Kingdom, Sanmora, in Kwara, Oba Maroof Afolayan, says movie productions will showcase Kwara cultural heritage and also attract new talents.

Afolayan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday that nurturing teenagers in entertainment industry and movie production would help showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

“It is time teenagers be nurtured to stardom to shoot movie that will showcase our natural heritage to promote socio-economic values in the state.

“The best way to make our youths resourceful is through the entertainment industry, by integrating youths into stardom through movie production and distribution.

“Through movie production we can showcase the tourist sites in the state to the world.

“It will draw the attention of investors to the state and create job opportunities for unemployed youths.

“It will showcase our cultural heritage such as Imole Oja, Owu water falls, Dada poultry and others,” he said.

According to him, nurturing teenagers in movie industry will curb drug abuse and criminal activities in the society.

Afolayan, also the Chief Executive Officer of Almaroof Standard Investment, said film tourism is a specialised form of tourism, where visitors explore locations and destinations which have become popular due to their appearance in films.

He noted that 85 per cent of Yoruba movie stars and distributors are from Kwara, but back home it discovered that hardly would you find one movie booster residing in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

