Traditional ruler lauds Buhari on FMC, Hong project

Mr Simon Yakubu, the District Head of Dugwaba community in Hong, Adamawa, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Hong. Yakubu made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

The Royal Father described the establishment of the medical centre in Hong town as a great milestone towards promoting healthcare development by Buhari administration. “The people of Adamawa and Hong in particular are emotionally happy for the approval for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre, Hong by President Muhammadu Buhari. “No doubt; the establishment of the centre of excellent will promote the provision of quality healthcare service delivery in Adamawa and beyond.

“On behalf of Dugwaba District in Hong LGA, we highly expressed our appreciation and gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for tbe gesture,” he said. While assuring support to government policies and programmes, Yakubu urged Nigerians to pray for peace and stability in the country. (NAN)

