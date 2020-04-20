Traditional ruler in Kaduna decries violation of lockdown order by local liquor sellers, buyers

Sellers of local liquor, known as ’burkutu’ in Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been admonished to comply with the government lockdown order aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief of Kagoro, Mr Ufuwai Bonet, gave the advice on Monday while addressing Village and Ward heads in his palace.

Bonet said operating beer parlours and selling of the local liquor during the period of lockdown was not only a violation of government’s order, but an act that puts the entire community at the risk of contracting the deadly disease.

He told the people to respect all constituted authorities and adhere to all recommended public health protocols, saying it was ‘the only way the fight against the pandemic could be won’

He directed the village and ward heads to ensure strict compliance in their various domains.

Checks carried out by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reveal that people in some parts of the chiefdom patronise liquor joints inspite of the lockdown, with many not observing social distancing and other public health protocols. (NAN)