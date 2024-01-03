Traditional ruler in Enugu Community, empowers 63 youths with N1m each

His Royal Highness, Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has put smiles on 63 youths of the community by empowering each with N1m to start their chosen business.

Speaking in Nsukka on Wednesday at Edem-Ani Community, while presenting the cheque of N1m each to them amid dancing and jubilation by beneficiaries.

Asadu said that, he did the empowerment because youths were future leaders and was optimistic by the next ten years the community would produce at least 63 more millionaires.

“As the traditional ruler of this community, I am sowing this seed of empowerment on youths because they are future leaders.

“I am very optimistic that in the next ten years this community will have 63 millionaires and even billionaires that will bring giant developments in the community.

“This is the first phase of this empowerment as more youths in the community will benefit in no distant time by God’s special grace,”he said.

The US-trained Nurse urged the beneficiaries to ensure that the money was invested for what it was meant for so that, some other people in the community would also benefit from their successes

The traditional ruler popularly

known as Igwe Ogadagidi, said that the empowerment was part of his transformation agenda that would empower, prepare and equip youths for the future.

“I am empowering our youths to become future millionaires and billionaires to enable them to bring rapid developments in the community.

“To maintain peace, crime and drug-free society, the interest of youths must be put into consideration by empowering them meaningfully and positively.

“I am happy the community has intelligent and well-behaved youths who are determined to be useful for themselves and the society.

“So, for this first phase, I am giving out N1m each to the selected 63 youths to start up any business of their choice

“I want our community to have more millionaires so that youths will be able to take over the mantle of leadership in the community ,” he said.

The traditional ruler commended Chief Chidozie Ogbu led Selection and Disbursement Committee for doing a thorough job of selecting the beneficiaries from every part of the community.

Speaking, Ogbu said that the committee selected the beneficiaries based on their viable business proposals presented to the committee.

He added that the committee would monitor beneficiaries to ensure that the money was well utilised and not diverted to frivolities.

“The beneficiaries are carefully selected based on their business proposals, we as wel ensure every hamlets of the community has at least one beneficiary.

“We will monitor them closely to ensure that the aim of this empowerment is achieved.

“We commend Igwe Ogadagidi for his continued benevolence to the community as this empowerment is a big life changing opportunity to beneficiaries,” he said.

Speaking, Mr. Emeka Ugwoke,l the President General, Edem-Ani Town Union, represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Grace Onyishi, applauded the traditional ruler for always having the interest of the community at heart.

” The executives of the town union is excited these good things courtesy of Igwe Ogadagidi is happening under their watch.

” They ask beneficiaries to ensure that they use the money for what it is meant for so that other members of the community in no distance time will benefit from them.

Earlier, Mr. Kenechukwu Omeje, Youths President, Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Community commended the traditional ruler for having special interest in empowering youths and pledge that the youths would not disappoint the traditional ruler.

“Igwe Asadu have done so much to our community and the youths are happy to have him as our traditional ruler.

“I urge the beneficiaries to be focused in their chosen businesses so as to become millionaires and billionaires in nearest future,” he said.

In an interview with our reporter, some of the beneficiaries said that, they lacked words to express their gratitude and appreciation to the traditional rural on his empowerment of one million naira to them.

They pledge that, they would do everything within their capacity to ensure that the they succeeded in their businesses.

They also prayed God, to replenish the pocket of Asadu as well as protect him and his family members against all evils.

