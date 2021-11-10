Traditional ruler hails Anambra electoral stakeholders for peaceful, successful poll

Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno, the Traditional Ruler in Ifitedunu Community in Dunukofia Local Government Area in Anambra, has hailed people of the state for a peaceful and successful poll.

Ilouno spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu shortly after the declaration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as winner of the Nov. 6 governorship poll by INEC in Awka on Wednesday.

He thanked the electorate in the state who braved all odds to come out and vote to determine a worthwhile poll contest devoid of violence.

According to him, “we thank God; it has come and gone; while calm has returned to the state.

“Notwithstanding some shortcomings and serious security concerns, we thank God it is all over and the state has returned back to normalcy.

“I thank the electorate, INEC, security agencies, media, local and international observers among others for making the the poll successful.

“I also commend the winner of the poll, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as well as other contestants for allowing the process to pull through.

“We are also happy that the election was highly transparent, relatively non-violence and reflects the wishes of the majority of the electorate and people of Anambra,” he said.

The traditional ruler, however, called on Anambra residents to give maximum support to Soludo to succeed, adding: “With all his good ideas and vision for the state, Soludo can do little if we do not support him”.

“With our overwhelming support, challenges Soludo will face would be less.

“Then, Soludo will be able to avail much and succeed.

“All should support him notwithstanding political, creed and philosophical inclinations.

“We want him to success and give Anambra a fast-track progress and futuristic economic blue-print for the next 50 years and more,” Ilouno added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...