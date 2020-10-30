Traditional ruler faults amnesty’s claim on alleged Lekki shooting

The Olowu of Kuta in Osun, Oba Adekunle Oyelude has faulted claims by the Amnesty International that it tracked troops of the Nigerian Army to Lekki Toll Gate, where they allegedly shot at protesters on Oct. 20.

Oyelude said this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, calling for a probe into the claim.

“Although Amnesty International has the right to operate legally in the country as an international Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), the claim that it tracked troops of a sovereign nation and announcing same, amounted to an attack on national security,” he said.

The traditional ruler said he was worried as a Nigerian that a foreign NGO could admit carrying out espionage on the Nigeria Army with an air of impunity.