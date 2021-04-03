A traditional ruler in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Mahmud Bwala, has decried the increasing cases of cultism, examination malpractice, drug abuse and other social vices in institutions of higher learning, in the country.

According to him, the development had negatively affected the education of many students and the society in general.

Bwala, the Sangarin Shabu, made the observation, on Friday, when he played host to the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry Students, Federal University, Lafia.

He called for collective efforts to tackle social vices in the country for development to thrive.

” I want to appreciate you for your visit and to assure you of my readiness to support your association to succeed.

” I urge you and other students to shun cultism and other social vices, in your interest and for the overall development of the society, as these vices have affected the education of many students and the society negatively, ” he said.

Bwala also urged the students to take their studies seriously, in order to excel in life and to justify the huge investments in their education by their parents and the government.

” I also urge you to contribute to nation building positively for the benefit of all,” he said, adding that youths should shun all forms of violence capable of tarnishing their future and that were inimical to societal development.

The traditional ruler urged his subjects and other Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their differences so that development could thrive.

Earlier, Miss Kessiah Yohanna, the President of the Society, said that they were at the palace of the royal father to identify with him as one of their most friendly father figures in the state.

She said that the visit was also to intimate him of the association’s upcoming sensitzation campaign against Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) , hypertension, as well as testing and and counseling. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

