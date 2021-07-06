Traditional ruler commends NSCDC for quick response to combating crimes

The traditional ruler of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State for its continuous display of professional conduct in the provision of adequate security in the state.

He gave the commendation while playing host to the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Hammed Abodunrin, on Tuesday in Akure.

According to the traditional ruler, it has become very imperative for the security agencies to employ new strategies and tactics for combating crimes in the nation.

While giving his royal blessings, the Deji of Akure, who affirmed his support for the command , charged the people of the state to always report any suspicious persons in their community to security agents in the state.

“It is my believe that our state will continue to be peaceful if every stakeholder can come together with combined and cooperative mindsets to stamp out crimes in the communities and their environs,”he said.

Earlier, Mr Abodunrin had said that the visit was to familiarise himself with the tranditional ruler and seek his cooperation with the command in eradicating crimes in the state, especially in Akure.

Abodunrin explained that continuos sensitisation and enlightenment of the people would be carried out by the command to educate community leaders, schools, market women, religious bodies and trade unions.

“Our people need to be proactive and be security conscious by identifying possible threats that can jeopardise their security,”he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...