…..Traditional ruler calls on Enugu State to demarcate boundary with neighbouring community

Igwe Christopher Nwafor, a traditional ruler in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, has called on the state government to demarcate the boundary between Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Areas.

Nwafor, traditional ruler of Isienu Amagunze Autonomous Community in Nkanu East said the boundary demarcation with Nkanu West would enhance peaceful coexistence between residents of both areas.

He made the call at the maiden cultural “Ofala’’ festival held at Isienu Amagunze on Saturday as part of activities to preserve the community’s age-long culture.

He said the boundary demarcation would also promote peace and stave off repeated rancour between residents of the communities.

Nwafor complained that his community’s neighbour in Nkanu West had been encroaching on its land and called for a permanent boundary demarcation to end frictions between the two communities.

“I don’t want anyone’s trouble or any misunderstanding between us and our neighbours in Nkanu West,’’ he said.

The royal father also decried infrastructural decay in his community and called for the provision of schools, roads and hospitals in the area.

Speaking on the significance of the “Ofala’’ festival, Nwafor said it served as a unifying force and promoted love and peace in the community.

“I am so excited because I am the first traditional ruler in Nkanu land for whom his community is celebrating Ofala while alive. Communities celebrate Ofala for their traditional rulers only after their death.

“We are celebrating Ofala because love has returned in Isienu Amagunze community and we now live in peace and harmony,’’ he said.

Nwafor advised Igbos to continue to preserve their tradition and cultural heritage for generations to come.

In his remarks, Chief Okey Nwatu, President-General of the community, said that the festival was a way of reconciling all warring factions in Isienu Amagunze.

“When I became president-general, my priority was peace and development of this community. I embarked on peace and reconciliation between the people and that peace is what we are witnessing today,’’ he said.

Corroborating Nwatu’s submissions, coordinator of the festival programme, Mr Edmund Nnaji, said the celebrations became necessary after the community emerged from a long chieftaincy tussle.

“The tussle led to fragmentation in the community as groups were pitched against one another.

“The president-general sold the idea of peace and unity to us and the holding of the festival which was sponsored by the community.

“Peace begets unity and progress and without peace one cannot talk of progress.

“We believe that from 2024, there will be tremendous development in our community,’’ Nnaji said. (NAN)

