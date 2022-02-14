Traditional leaders pledge support for Ikorodu LG on security

By Adepote Arowojobe

The Council of Traditional Leaders, Ikorodu, has promised to collaborate with Ikorodu Local Government on security and to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for economic growth.

The council made the pledge when its members paid a courtesy visit on the local government Chairman, Mr Waisu Adesina, in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Monday.

The Chairman, Council of Baale in Ikorodu Central, Chief Muftau Odusoga, who led the delegation, said they would cooperate with the Community Development Associations (CDA) in identifying defaulters.

Odusoga said the council would also collaborate with CDA’s to identify volatile areas and also hold regular meetings with landlords for profiling their tenants in their houses to improve security of Ikorodu Central.

“All the Baales have concluded arrangements to support the council chairman in his developmental agenda and in moving Ikorodu forward.

“We will hold meetings with the CDA chairmen to know the challenges they faced and how it can be tackled.

“We will also work together with them to improve the revenue generation because a lot of residents don’t pay anything to the council purse, but this act cannot be tolerated any longer.

“We will ensure more people pay their levies and rates for more dividends of democracy,” he said.

He appealed to the council chairman to make laws that would restrict the excesses of motorcycle riders popularly called “Okada,” who perpetrated different kinds of crimes.

Responding, Adeshina commended the traditional leaders for their effort at revenue drive and promised to cooperate with them in finding solutions to the security challenges in the area.

He reiterated his promise to ensure that residents of Ikorodu slept with their two eyes closed.

“One of the most important objectives of the local government is to provide security of lives and property.

“As I have promised during my campaign, I will ensure that Ikorodu is safe for all and sundry.

“As part of our efforts to tackle insecurity, we have provided patrol vehicles for Igbogbo Police and Isagamu Road Police Stations.

“We have established regular security meetings with our local vigilante in our capacity.

“I am very glad to work with you on the areas identified, together we will take Ikorodu to a greater height,” Adesina said. (NAN)

