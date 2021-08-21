Traditional Institution remains rallying point in Nigeria -Gov Sani Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State says that traditional institution is a rallying point in Nigeria.

Governor Sani Bello stated this at the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 2nd Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero by the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Bichi.

He said that the convergence of different traditional leaders in the country to witness the coronation of the Emir of Bichi, further proves that their coming together would engender unity amongst Nigerians as they will learn from one another.

The Governor noted that the coronation of the Emir of Bichi will bring about rapid development of the emirate and foster peace and security.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari who led the Federal Government delegation, described the Emir as a technocrat, that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear towards providing the needed growth and development in the emirate and assured the Emirate of the continued support of government at the centre.

Presenting the staff of office, Governor Ganduje urged the Emir to continuously engage in programmes and policies that will transform particularly the emirate, Kano State and Nigeria in general.

The Emir of Bichi, Alh. Nasiru Ado Bayero in his remarks, promised to treat all with equity and justice, while assuring the people that his reign will give more emphasis on modern agriculture, Islamic and western education.

He called on the people to be security conscious, and called on the Federal Government for support especially in addressing desertification in the emirate.

Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III was among other speakers at the occasion, he assured the Emirate of his support and prayed Allah to give the Emir wisdom to lead his people aright.

The Presentation of the staff of Office to the Emir formally signifies the reign of the second Emir of Bichi Alh. Nasir Ado Bayero.

