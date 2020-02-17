Traditional Chinese medicine effective in COVID-19 treatment- official

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been proven effective in curing patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a Chinese health official said on Monday.

“For example, a TCM decoction named “Qingfei Paidutang” has been used in treating 701 confirmed cases in 10 provinces, of which 130 have been cured and discharged,’’ said Li Yu, an official with the National Administration of TCM.

According to him, symptoms have disappeared in 51 cases and improved in 268, with another 212 remaining in stable condition,

Li added that the decoction was recommended to medical institutions nationwide on Feb. 6 after data analysis on 214 cases.

He also shared the analysis and statistics cases with detailed clinical records, as 94.6 per cent of the 112 patients restored to normal body temperature, and 80.6 per cent of 214 patients stopped coughing after using the decoction for six days.

“The data showed the decoction’s good clinical effect and treatment prospect on COVID-19,’’ Li said.

The central government’s joint prevention and control mechanism on the situation has called for stronger cooperation between TCM and Western medicine in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

It required local authorities to promote the use of TCM in the whole process of diagnosis and treatment.

“As of Monday, over 3,100 medical personnel from over 630 TCM hospitals across the country have been sent to aid Hubei Province in the fight against the epidemic,’’ said Jiang Jian, another official of the national administration.

According to Jiang, TCM has been used in treating 60,107 confirmed cases in China, or 85.2 per cent of the total. (Xinhua/NAN)