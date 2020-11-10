Traders worry over increasing prices of tomatoes, onions in Ebonyi markets

The foodstuff traders in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, have expressed worry over the significant increase in the prices of tomatoes and onions in major markets of the metropolis from what they were in August and September this year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development has left dealers on the commodities and the consumers worrying about food security in the state.

A market survey by NAN on Tuesday in Abakaliki, showed that at the popular Kpirikpiri and Ugwuachara markets the price of a big basket of tomatoes sells for between N17,500 and N18,500 as against N12,000 and N13,000 depending on the specie.

A tomatoes trader, Miss Chioma Okoro, attributed the increase in the price of tomatoes to insufficient supply of the commodity from the northern part of the country.

Okoro added that other reasons in the shortage of commodities was the activities #EndSar protests which, allegedly was hijacked by hoodlums across the country and the high cost of transportation.