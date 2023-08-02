Traders shun NLC protest at Mile 12, Ketu markets

By Funmilola Gboteku

Activities at Mile 12 market in Kosofe area of Lagos State went on normally in spite of the national protest by the Organised Labour on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) organised the protest to revert the high pump price following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

A correspondent of NAN who visited Mile 12 and Ketu markets reports that buying and selling was going on smoothly at both markets between 7.00 a.m. and 9.00 a.m.

Some of the market women who spoke to NAN in separate interviews, noted that the economic situation in the country would not permit them to stay at home.

Mrs Tosin Adejumo, a market woman at Ketu, said that there was no protest going on around the area.

Adejumo said that even if there was an ongoing protest, she would have still gone to the market, adding that it was necessary for her to sell her wares to feed her family.

She noted that the economic situation in the country would not allow anyone to be idle.

Similarly, Mrs Chineye Uzoka, who sells tomatoes at Mile 12 market, told NAN that normal activities were ongoing around the market.

Uzoka said that she had not witnessed any protests by people around the market.

“Most commercial buses and traders are going about their daily activities and there is no cause for alarm,” she said.

(NAN)

