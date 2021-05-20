Some traders of a community market at Unguwan Shanu whose shops were affected by the latest demolition of markets by the Kaduna State Government have called for compensation in order to move on with their business activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the market, located at Unguwan Shanu, Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state, was demolished by the Kaduna Government on May 19, amidst the Nigerian Labour Congress’ procession.

NAN also reports that shop owners began the demolition themselves in order to retrieve doors, windows and other valuables they installed with their income before the deadline given to them by the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA).

In an interview on Thursday with one of the market officials, Malam Aliyu popularly known as Ali Mai Keji, appealed to the government to promptly start the process of compensating them as promised in order to ameliorate hardship that would set in after losing their shops.

Similarly, Malam Abubakar Saleh, who lamented losing their shops, appealed to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai to be fair and just while compensating them to enable continuity with their business activities somewhere.

Also appealing for speedy compensation, Malam Ibrahim Bello, said he was lucky to have evaquated all his goods to his house before the expiration of the deadline given to them.

“All we are appealing to Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i is to compensate us promptly so that we can rent other shops somewhere else to continue our businesses,” he said.

NAN reports that the ongoing demolision exercise of markets in Kaduna metropolis by the state government was aimed at remodelling and standardising them to enhance revenue derivation and development. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

