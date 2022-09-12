Traders laud EEDC for improved electricity supply in South-East

By Stanley Nwanosike

The South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association (SEAMATA) has commended the management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for improved electricity supply and services in South-East.

SEAMATA, in recognition of the remarkable improvement in power supply in the Geo-political zone, also passed a vote of confidence on the company at its recent national meeting.

The commendation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Board of Directors, EEDC, Sir Emeka Offor, co-signed on behalf of association by its President-General, Chief Gozie Akudolu and Secretary-General, Mr Alex Okwudili.

A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Enugu by the Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh.

The association appreciated the very challenging business environment in which EEDC had been operating and expressed delight that in spite of this, the company had consistently improved on the quality of service to its customers.

“We (SEAMATA) observed that your company is faced with the challenges of poor payment of electricity bills, increasing rate of vandalism by unscrupulous elements, frequent collapse of the national grid, and natural disasters that affect your facilities.

“But in spite of all these, you were still able to tremendously improve the supply of electricity to all the nooks and crannies of urban and rural areas across the South-East.

“This remarkable improvement has reassured us, your consumers, that 24/7 power supply is achievable, especially with the support of other members of the electricity value chain.”

While acknowledging that there is always room for improvement, SEAMATA appealed to the company to not just maintain the attained feat but to surpass it.

“We want EEDC to turn out as the best and most efficient electricity distribution company in the country.

“SEAMATA is assuring the company of its support in ensuring prompt payment of electricity bills and protection of its installations in all the markets across the South-East,” it added.

SEAMATA is the umbrella association of traders in all markets in the five states of the South-East and those of South-East extraction doing business in all the states across the Federation and in the Diaspora. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

