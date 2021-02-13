Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has ordered the indefinite closure of Shasha Market, near Moniya -Ibadan, in Akinyele Local Government Area, following traders’ clash in the market.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, announced this in a statement on Saturday, in Ibadan.

The governor equally imposed 6p.m. to 7a.m. curfew on the whole Shasha community, to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area.

Makinde urged residents of the affected area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully and warned that anyone caught perpetrating violence would face the wrath of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the clash, which that started on Thursday, claimed one life on Friday while shops and property were burnt.(NAN)