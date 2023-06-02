Traders association lauds Gov Sule for constructing modern markets

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa State Traders and Marketers Association (NSTMA) has lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule for constructing modern markets in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The association gave the commendation at a special congress to adopt their amended constitution on Friday in Lafia.

Mr Musa Aliyu-Turaki, Acting Chairman of the association said marketers have never had it so good like it is under the present administration.

He listed the markets built and inaugurated to include: Akwanga, Keffi and Nassarawa-Eggon Modern Markets respectively.

He added that the construction of modern markets in Nasarawa, Toto and Awe LGAs were ongoing and at various levels of completion.

Aliyu- Turaki said that the governor had promised to construct modern markets in the remaining LGAs – Wamba, Doma and Keana

He expressed optimism that the modern markets would go a long way to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and improve the income of the traders.

He, therefore, assured members of the association that with the adoption of the draft copy of their constitution, final copies would soon produced to enable the association function optimally.

The acting chairman also said that the association was set to conduct election of its leadership at the state, local government and district levels.

Also speaking, Ishiaka Baba, National Assistant Secretary North of the association commended the state government for giving priority to construction of markets across the state.

The national official also lauded the Nasarawa State chapter of the association for being up and doing and promised to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the state.

Earlier, Barr. Makama Tanze, Legal Adviser of the association highlighted areas that were amended in the constitution and were adopted by the members.

The meeting had in attendance representatives of Ministries for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Justice and members of the association from the 13 LGAs of the state. (NAN)