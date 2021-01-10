Traders applaud FG over inauguration of AfCFTA secretariat

The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has commended the Federal Government for its roles in the inauguration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat in Ghana.

The President of MATAN, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Abbas said the leading role played by Nigeria in ensuring the smooth take-off of the AfCFTA was impressive and commendable.

He noted that many countries on the continent were looking up to Nigeria being the most populous nation and the biggest economy, for the success of the initiative.

He urged indigenous producers and owners of small and medium businesses to brace up and produce commodities to be sold in other countries to boost Nigeria’s economy.

The president, however, called for harmonisation of retail and investment laws to prevent tensions among member countries.

Abbas also enjoined members of his association to take advantage of the initiative to boost their businesses and the national economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AfCFTA founded in 2018, with 54 participating African countries commenced trade officially in Jan 1.

The free-trade area is the largest in the world in terms of the number of participating countries since the formation of the World Trade. (NAN)