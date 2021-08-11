Trader receives 20 strokes of cane for stealing chicken

A 20-year-old trader, Murtala Suleiman on Wednesday received 20 strokes of the cane in a Shari’a Court, Rigasa Kaduna for stealing six turkeys and one chicken belonging to his stepmother.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, gave the order after Sulaiman pleaded guilty to theft.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Sambo Maigari told the court that the accused elder brother,Salihu Suleiman reported the matter the Rigasa Police division on Aug. 2.

He said that the convict had earlier denied stealing the birds adding that he later confessed during police investigation and six turkeys were recovered.

In his defence, the convict said he sold the chicken and decided to return the remaining birds.

He pleaded for leniency stating that he was under the influence of drugs when he committed the crime. (NAN)

