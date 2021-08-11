Trader receives 20 strokes of cane for stealing chicken

A 20-year-old trader, Murtala Suleiman on received 20 strokes of the cane Shari’a Court, Rigasa Kaduna for stealing six turkeys and chicken belonging to his stepmother.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, gave the after Sulaiman pleaded guilty to theft.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Sambo Maigari told the court that the accused elder brother,Salihu Suleiman reported the matter the Rigasa Police division on Aug. 2.

said that the convict had earlier denied stealing the birds adding that later confessed during police investigation and six turkeys recovered.

In his defence, the convict said sold the chicken and decided to the remaining birds.

pleaded for leniency stating that was under the influence of drugs when the crime. (NAN)

