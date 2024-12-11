Trader jailed 6 months for stealing

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced an 18-year-old trader, Joshua Gowol, to six months imprisonment for stealing herbal medicine.

By Zainab Oyekan

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos in his judgment, ordered the convict to pay an option of N30, 000 fine or spend six months in prison.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ijuptil Thiawur , told the court that the case was reported on Nov.18, at the Anglo-Jos Police station by Mary Michael the complaint.

Thiawur said that the herbal medicine was found in the convict`s possession by the complainant on her way home from work.

”Earlier, the complainant’s shop was broken into and the herbal medicine was stolen only for it to be found with the convict.

The police said that the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)