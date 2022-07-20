Trader jailed 6 months for stealing railway steel bars

By Zainab Oyekan

A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Garba Audu, to six months imprisonment for stealing railway steel bar.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Tapmwa Gotep, sentenced Audu after he pleaded guilty.

Gotep however gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

The magistrate ordered that the iron bars should be returned to the railway agency.

“This judgment will serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts, ” said Gotep.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ijuptl Thawar told the court that the case was reported by some police officers in April 6 at the Nassarawa Gwom police station .

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was caught by the police officers , during their outline patrol with the iron bars.

Thawar said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 272 of Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)

