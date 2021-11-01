Trader jailed 6 months for stealing goat

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Abbas Isaiah to six months imprisonemt for stealing a goat.

The presiding judge, Mr Lawan Suleiman, sentenced Isaiah after he pleaded guilty to theft.

The judge gave Isaiah an option to pay a fine of N15,000.

The judge said that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Station in Oct. 15, by Nwosoghunnaya Uchechi , who was the complainant.

Dabit said that the convict stole the goat from the complainant’s lawn where it was kept.

The prosecutor said that the goat, which is worthN16, 000 was recovered from Isaiah during investigation.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 277 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...