Trader jailed 6 months for impersonation

A Magistrate Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old trader, Yusuf Ibrahim, to six months imprisonment for impersonation.

The Magistrate, Tapmwa Gotep, sentenced Ibrahim following a guilty plea.

Gotep however gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

“This judgement would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts,” said Gotep.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ijuptil Thawar, told the court that the case was reported by some police officers on May 5, at the Rantya Police Station .

The prosecutor told the court that the convict was seen fully dressed in police camouflage with a black belt and a pair of desert boots, claiming to be taking a snap shot.

Thawar said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 141 (1) of Plateau Penal Code Law. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

