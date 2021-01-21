Trader in court over alleged threat to life

A 25-year-old trader, Temidayo Oluwatoyin, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly threatening the life of a man. The police charged Oluwatoyin for breach of peace and threat to life under Sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 7, at Guinness area of Ashade, Agege, Lagos. Eruada said that the defendant threatened the life of Iyiola Abdul-Hakeem, over an issue they had. He said that Oluwatoyin also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by sending series of abusive text messages to the complainant. “Oluwatoyin was, however, arrested after a thorough investigation,” Eruada said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎ The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 56 stipulates a one-year jail term for threatening violence.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case until Feb. 11, for mention. (NAN)