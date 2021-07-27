Trader in court for allegedly threatening to kill housewife

 A  65-year-old trader, Mosunmola Adebayo, appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court  threatening to kill a housewife.

The police charged Adebayo, who resides in Oreniyi Street in Agege area of Lagos, threat to life.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that the defendant the offence June 22 at  1.30 p.m. at  Bolade area of Oshodi, Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant  threatened to kill Mrs Bashirat Gbolagade, following an argument.

Oke said that the offence contravened  the provisions of Section  56(1) of the Criminal Law of , 2015

Magistrate Folashade Hughes admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of  N20,000 one surety in like sum.

Hughes ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 12 mention.(NAN)

