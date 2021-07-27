Trader in court for allegedly threatening to kill housewife

A 65-year-old trader, Mosunmola Adebayo, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening to kill a housewife.

The police charged Adebayo, who resides in Oreniyi Street in Agege area of Lagos, with threat to life.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 22 at 1.30 p.m. at Bolade area of Oshodi, Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant threatened to kill Mrs Bashirat Gbolagade, following an argument.

Oke said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 56(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

Magistrate Folashade Hughes admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Hughes ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 12 for mention.(NAN)

