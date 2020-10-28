Trader in court for allegedly stealing property worth N2.2m

A trader, Mustapha Halilu on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing property worth N2.2 million from a physically challenged man. The police charged Halilu, whose address was not provided with criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, mischief and theft. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Abdul Ibrahim, reported the matter through a written petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 7, on Sept.17. Ejike said that the defendant and others now at large, broke into the residence of Ibrahim and stole property worth at N2.2 million.

He alleged that the defendant, in a criminal and mischievous manner, burgled the home of the complainant because he is physically challenged and could not defend his property. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 342, 96, 327 and 287 of the Penal Code. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Omolola Akindele admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum. Akindele ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court. She also ordered that the sureties must deposit a recent passport photograph and a valid means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar. Akindele adjourned the matter until Nov.25 for hearing. (NAN)