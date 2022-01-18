Trader in court for allegedly stealing phone

A 26-year-old man, Madu Dagama, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a phone worth N75,000.

Dagama, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other still at large on Dec. 22, 2021 at Gowon Estate, Alimosho area of Lagos.

Akinleye said the defendant stole the phone, where it was being charged, belonging to Mr Usman Elijah.

“The case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

The magistrate, Mrs O. Oladele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N40,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oladele said the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 31, for mention. (NAN)

