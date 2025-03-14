Trader gets 1 year jail term for fraud

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 32–year-old trader, Chijioke Chinedu to one year in prison for defrauding a man of 4 car tyres .

The Magistrate, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos in her judgment, however,gave the convict an option to either pay N20,000 or spend 6 months in prison.

He also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of N108,000 or spend additional 6 months in default.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Inrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the “A” Division Police Station on Feb.20, by one Oladimeji Kashim, the complainant.

Gokwat said the convict was given N109,000 to buy four car tyres but absconded with the money and used it for personal gain.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)(