Trader docked for using fake N1,000 to buy suya

June 28, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 28-year-old trader, Pious Amos, on Monday appeared in an Upper Area Court, Zuba, Abuja, using fake N1,000 to buy suya.

The charged Amos, who lives in Tunsan Kwaso, Abuja with using counterfeiting note and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Agada, told the court that the , Jenedu Ibrahim of Dei-dei live stock reported the matter at the Dei-dei Station on June 22.

Ogada told the court at about 6: 44 pm the defendant presented a fake N1000 note to the , at his suya stand.

The prosecutor said that the defendant fraudulently and unlawfully uses the counterfeit N1,000 note to buy suya N300 but the caught and raised an alarm.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 433 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Gambo Garba admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Garba ordered that the surety must reside within the court’ and produce reliable means of identification.

He adjourned the case July 21 for hearing. (NAN)

