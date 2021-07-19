Trader docked for allegedly stealing N500,000, fabrics worth N2.5m

A 32-year-old trader, Elizabeth Omoike, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N500,000 and fabrics worth N2.5 million from her supplier.

The police charged Omoike, who resides in Ijora area of Lagos, with theft.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in November 2020, at No. 24, Pedro Market, Idumota, Lagos.

He said that the complainant, Mr Tobias Lambert, supplied the defendant fabrics worth N3 million to sell and remit the proceeds to him.

Oriabure said that the defendant had sold some of the goods worth N500,000 and stole the proceeds of the sale.

He said Omoike also stole the remaining fabrics worth N2.5 million.

The police said that the defendant confessed to the crime at the police station, saying that she gave the fabrics to someone else to sell and used the N500,000 to pay her rent.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 280 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for the offence of stealing.

Magistrate A.O. Salawu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Salawu further ordered that the defendants must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN) to the court and an evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 9 for mention. (NAN)

