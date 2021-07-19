Trader docked for allegedly stealing N500,000, fabrics worth N2.5m

A 32-year-old trader, Elizabeth Omoike, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly N500,000 and fabrics N2.5 million from her supplier.

The charged Omoike, who resides in Ijora area of Lagos, with theft.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the sometime in November 2020, at No. 24, Pedro Market, Idumota, Lagos.

He said that the complainant, Mr Tobias Lambert, supplied the defendant fabrics N3 million to sell and remit the proceeds to him.

Oriabure said that the defendant had sold of the goods N500,000 and stole the proceeds of the sale.

He said Omoike also stole the remaining fabrics worth N2.5 million.

The said that the defendant confessed to the crime at the station, saying that she gave the fabrics to someone else to sell and used the N500,000 to pay her rent.

The , he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 280 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for the of .

Magistrate A.O. Salawu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Salawu further ordered that the defendants submit copies of their National Identification Number () to the court and an evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State .

She adjourned the case until Aug. 9 for mention. (NAN) 

