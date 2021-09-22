Trader bags 8 months imprisonment for stealing motorcycle valued at N120,000

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 37-year-old trader, Lawal Hassan, to eight months imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle valued at N120,000.

Hassan, who resides at Kigo Road, Kaduna, was charged on a two-count charge bordering on house breaking and theft.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Hassan after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Emmanuel however gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 9, at the Gabasawa Divisional Police Station, by one Shehu Garba of Unguwar Rimi Kaduna.

Leo said that on the same date at about 2pm, the defendant broke into the complainant’s house and stole his motorcycle valued at N120,000.

He said the defendant was caught by a neighbor who raised an alarm and was later handed to the police.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, some stolen aluminum sheets and four bags of cement were found at the defendant’s house.

He told the court that Hassan also confessed to have stolen the items from the house of one, Musa Ganiyu.

Leo said the offences contravened sections 341 and 57 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

