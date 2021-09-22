Trader bags 8 months imprisonment for stealing motorcycle valued at N120,000

September 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 37--old trader, Lawal Hassan, to eight months for stealing a motorcycle valued at N120,000.

Hassan, who resides at Kigo Road, Kaduna, was charged on a two-count charge bordering on house breaking and theft.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Hassan after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Emmanuel however gave the convict an option N30,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court the case was on Sept. 9, at the Gabasawa Divisional Police Station, by one Shehu Garba Unguwar Rimi Kaduna.

Leo said on the same date at about 2pm, the defendant broke into the complainant’s house and stole his motorcycle valued at N120,000.

He said the defendant was caught by a neighbor who raised an alarm and was later handed to the police.

The added during police investigation, some stolen aluminum sheets and four bags cement were found at the defendant’s house.

He told the court Hassan also confessed to have stolen the from the house one, Musa Ganiyu.

Leo said the offences contravened sections 341 and 57 the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,