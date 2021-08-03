Trader bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen cell phone

A Grade I Area Court Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old trader, Badaru Sani to six months imprisonment receiving stolen cell phone.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, sentenced Sani who Galadima, Abuja, after pleaded guilty and begged the court leniency.

also gave Sani an option to pay a fine N10, 000.

Adamu however, warned Sani to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Patrick Emianfor reported a case theft Yusuf Abdullahi at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on July 28.

Okpa said during police investigations, Abdullahi who stole the complainant’s cell phone valued N50, 000, confessed sold it to Sani at N27, 500.

The prosecution counsel said Sani admitted to receiving the cell phone and sold it to his customer at N32, 000, adding that the contravened the provisions Section 319 the Penal Code. (NAN)

