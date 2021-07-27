Trader bags 6 months imprisonment for damaging laptop

A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Tuesday, sentenced a 19-year-old , trader Aliyu Usman to six months imprisonment for destroying a laptop.

A panel of two Magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Usman after he pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

Magistrates Adam and Dolnaan, however, gave Usman an option to pay a fine of N10,000 or spend six months in prison.

The panel also ordered the convict to pay N20,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported at the ‘C’ Division Police Station on June. 26, by Zakaria Dahir of Rikkos Jos who was the complainant.

Dabit said that the convict got intoxicated and destroyed the laptop worth N 55,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 313 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law (NAN)

