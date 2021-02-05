Trader bags 1 year jail term for stealing 2 phones

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama  in Jos, on Friday, sentenced a 19-year- old trader , Abdulbasi Mohammed  to one year imprisonment for stealing two cell phones.

Delivering judgment, the judge,  Daniel Damulak, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000  after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The judge said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

 

 

 

 

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Divisional Police Head quarters Laranto on Dec. 8, 2020  by the complainants, Adam Idris and Abdullahi Ibrahim.

 

 

 

He said that the convict collected  a techno phone worth N36,000 and a Nokia phone from the complainants  to make a call and he ran away with the two phones.

 

 

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 272  of  the Penal Code Law (NAN).

