Trader bags 1 year jail term for stealing 2 phones

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Friday, sentenced a 19-year- old trader , Abdulbasi Mohammed to one year imprisonment for stealing two cell phones.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Daniel Damulak, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000 after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The judge said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.