Trader allegedly steals landlady’s burglarproof bars

A 48-year-old trader, Innocent Obinadike, who allegedly stole his landlady’s burglarproof bars worth, N70,000, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Obinadike, who resides at Adewale Crescent, Oshodi area, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, the defendant committed the offence in June at his residence.

Adejumola said that the defendant stole burglarproof bars belonging to his landlady, Mrs Kemi Omonosah.

He said that another tenant caught the defendant in the alleged crime and informed the landlady.

The prosecutor noted that stealing contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Odubajo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubajo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 4 for mention. (NAN)

