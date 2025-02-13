Trademark Tribunal gives Nigerian, Chinese firms March 4th to agree on settlement

By Angela Atabo

The Trademark Tribunal at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has given Nigrshine Industries Limited, a Nigerian Firm and Aokete Lighting Electronics Industries Limited,a Chinese firm to settle by March 4, 2025, or face a verdict.

Both parties were involved in the ₦10 billion trademark infringement dispute.

The tribunal convened to hear an update on the settlement process between Ugochukwu Emmanuel, the registered owner of D&B AKT Brands of Electric Lighting Bulbs in Nigeria, and Chen Xiao Ming, a Chinese national accused of trademark forgery.

Nigrshine Industry Limited had alleged that Aokete Lighting Electronics Industries Limited obtained false trademar and allegedly obtained a court order in China restraining Nigrshine Industry Limited from importing goods from the country.

Presiding over the matter in Abuja, the Trademark Registrar, Yauri Yauri, said the complainant and the defendant agreed to embark on settlement.

Yauri said the N100 million settlement presented by the Defendant Aokete Lighting Electronics Industries Limited was rejected by the complainant Nigrshine Industry Limited.

He however, complained about the delay in settlement and adjourned the case to March 4th.

While speaking with journalists after the hearing, Femi Falana (SAN), the claimant,the dispute began when Emmanuel alleged that Ming and his Nigerian associates forged a certificate of registration to infringe on his brand’s trademark.

Falana expressed concern that a foreign company stalled the business of a Nigerian for six years.

According to him,“Our complaint is that we are alleging the possession of a fake trademark certificate by a foreign company.

“That is what is being looked at.The company got a judgment in China to prevent our client from importing the same product it imports.

“So it is that company alone now that operates in China and Nigeria.”

Falana therefore, said that the foreign company offered to have the matter resolved amicably; however, the ₦100 million out of ₦10 billion shows was not acceptable.

Also, speaking, Dr Suleman Usma, SAN, Legal Representative to the defendant explained that at the last hearing ,moves were made for both parties to settle the dispute.

Usma said the idea was that,” if we are able to settle, the settlement will also affect all other matters even those that are in court, including those ones that are criminal and civil.

“So, they made an offer which we communicated to our client and our client made a counter offer, and that counter offer is not agreeable to them.

“So settlement is still in progress.What we will do is that on the next adjournment; we will try to make sure that a representative of our client will be able to answer what has been presented.

“The matter was adjourned to the 4th of March for a possible report of settlement.

“What that means is that before March 4th , we would have continued discussing behind the scene and if we come to an agreement, on that day, we will report that we have settled and the terms of settlement will be filed and then they will be given effect”.