Trade ministry to partner First Lady on poverty alleviation

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has pledged to partner the First Lady towards the alleviation of poverty and promotion of development programme in the country.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, disclosed this during a visit to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, in the State House, on Tuesday.

The minister said the ministry would forge a partnership with the first lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) to reach out to the grassroots people.

Oduwole said that the ministry aligns with the humanitarian activities of Tinubu through the RHI by reaching out to the poor in rural communities nationwide in areas of poverty reduction.

She further promised that the ministry would collaborate with the first lady in sponsoring programmes that can bring smiles to the faces of the people.

“The first lady is doing a lot of charity works especially in the health space, in the education space, really working with the less privilege, we talked extensively about that.

“Prosperity is also where we are looking at to ensure that Nigerians prosper in all that they do.

“We are ready to partners with her in anyways that she needs our support, and where we need her support especially to help us as we discharge working with the traditional rulers,’’ she said.

The minister also said that the ministry would collaborate with RHI on the meaningful works that impact Nigerians across the country.

“Talking about diplomacy, when you have a first lady that is eloquent, articulate and intelligent, who can really represent your country like she really made us proud in Addis Ababa and she would be hosting a few first ladies soon it is an advantage to the country.

“It is an opportunity to get what we need as a country, the perception that we need as a country forward to other leaders in Africa and globally.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first lady went into a closed door session with Oduwole to fashion out ways to collaborate in promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.(NAN)