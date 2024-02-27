Trade and Export Promotion provides solutions in export

The Trade and Export Promotion Academy, has provided solutions and made it easier for Nigerians and African at large to get into the export business.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Academy in a statement on Tuesday revealed that improves the economy of the selling country.

It therefore urged that developing economy should take export seriously.

It stated,”Export is the sale of goods or services from a seller country to a buyer country, and it has the important effect of improving the economy of the selling country.

“A lot of people have believed that exporting involves taking some products and putting them on a plane or ship and wishing that nothing happens to it. They have no idea how to prepare the produce according to the requirement of the buyer as well as the relevant paper work needed for customs and other agencies. This has led to the seizure of thousands of goods at entry points into the USA and other countries, leading to huge losses to the exporter.

“Essentially the key goal of export is to improve the economy of the seller country. That’s the reason the government of the developing economy should take export seriously. As a business owner, there’s need to focus on getting yourself into exporting.

“You’ve to do everything as much as possible, because as a business owner, export has the potential to improve the life of your business, because if your business is rich, it has the impact of doing so much for you. It’s unfortunate that a lot of people underestimate export.

“There are a lot of opportunities for Africa, so much potential that lies in Africa as agrerian society that if we are able to harness, it’s going to change drastically the economy of many businesses in Africa. Hence the need to enhance the production capacity of their local environment to improve their earnings. How can all these potentials that exist in Africa be turned into money? Recently, there’s a huge demand by interested individuals and organisations in Africa, especially Nigerian wanting to know about the opportunities in export.

“Export is so vital in the life of any business in Africa, we should not take export lightly, and it’s actually the way to go. Trade and Export Promotion provides solutions in export. We developed standard operational processes that will enable business owners to export their products without any hitch anywhere in the world. We help them sell their products through different channels of distributions and repatriate their funds back to them in Dollars.

“But why are African business owners not capitalizing on exporting? Why it is that small, medium and large business are not looking into export? A lot of these have to do with knowledge. At Trade and Export Promotion, we think it’s imperative to make the knowledge of export available to the great mass of SME business owners. African business owners can be taught on how to sell their products where the demands are many in the world. It’s amazing and it will open one up into a lot of buying options.”

The Academy pointed out that the margins are huge from selling on the global market, and five to ten times higher than the profitability of what any business owner is selling locally in Africa.

“Moreover, the margins are huge from selling on the global market. You would be looking at 5-10 times the profitability of what any business owner is selling locally in Africa. It’s a very key factor in business, for instance the African soursop leaves, look at how much it’s, about 200 pieces of dry leaves is selling for about $16 on Amazon. If that is converted into any local currency, you will then know what that can do for you, if you sell up to a 1000, 2000, or 3000 of these, even in a year, not a month? And the demand for this product is amazing.

“Another product is organic Hibiscus Flowers. One FGO company that sells the product only on Amazon, sells over half a million Dollars every month. And we have many such good products lying waste in Africa, nobody is doing anything about it. Another product to look at is Wooden Spoon. The company selling it makes about $50-$100 thousand Dollars every month selling wooden spoons, which a lot of them are coming from Africa. Hence, why can’t we in Africa do the same thing, why can’t we get into export? We have a lot of the companies in Africa who are struggling to make ends meet, their profitability is horrible, yet they are not going into export.

“The next product to see is leather product. Someone indicated that he could make an equivalent of the leather product that is found on Amazon for $2, and the product is selling for $25. Now you can imagine the profitability that we are throwing away. In Africa, our currency is weak, and that has given us some advantages, it means that our products are a lot cheaper in the international market because labor is cheap, hence the overall cost of your production is going to be a lot cheaper than them getting it from any other place in Africa.”

The Academy hinted that its training is going to open up massive opportunities for business owners and intending individuals to know how to do anything that has to do with export.

It state,”A training that is going to open up massive opportunities for the business owners and intending individuals to know how to do anything that has to do with export. The training will equip the participants with the information, the technical know-how and the opportunities that exist to engage in export business.

“It is expected that at the end of the training, participants will be able to do it on their own, then others will be able to do it with other partners, while some will engage organisations to do it for them, thereby improving on your financial capacity and the technical know-how.

“Participants will be provided with information on how they can leverage and export safely. The courses at Trade and Export Promotion Academy are open to individuals at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey, from budding startups to seasoned business owners seeking to improve their export consultancy skills.”

It added,”The academy’s flexible schedules and online learning options make this invaluable education accessible to a global audience. Our mission at Trade and Export Promotion is to bring Africa closer to the world through export. With this new knowledge and skills, young folks can get employment as export consultants, while business owners can focus on getting themselves into exporting.

“Applications for the training program are now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot in this transformative learning experience. There are case studies, assessments, assignments, final exams, and certificates of competence for participants. The academy runs 3-cohorts every year [March, July and November.

“Join the Cohort. Learn more and enroll at: https://bit.ly/3I8cPUy.

“You will learn, and Do-It-Yourself (DIY).

“Enquiries: 2349114166874; tradeandexportpromotion@gmail.com

; http://www.tradeandexport.africa.”