TRACE intensifies sensitisation against reckless driving to reduce road crashes

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says it will intensify its campaign against reckless driving to prevent incessant road crashes.

By Ige Adekunle



Dr Seni Ogunyemi, the Commander and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TRACE, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Sango -Ota, Ogun.

The TRACE commander also said that the corps would sustain strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations in order minimise road crashes on the highways .

Ogunyemi, who spoke against the backdrop of over 33 lives lost in multiple road accidents on Saturday, urged motorists to exercise compliance with traffic rules and regulation.

“The accidents occured at Ibafo, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway , Mosimo outward Ikorodu and other highways in the state.

” About 33 persons lost their lives in the crashes: the corps is saddened over these incident,” he said.

Ogunyemi said that its personnel had been deployed on some roads in the state to apprehend erring drivers.

” Any driver found flouting traffic rules and regulations will be arrested and sent for psychiatric check-up.

” TRACE is determined to prevent such reccurrence of road crashes

” I have directed everyone in TRACE to be on their toes. All vehicles with faults and bad lightning systems would be impounded and cleared off the road,” he said.

The TRACE Commander said that from experience, these faults highlighted above, were major causes of accidents.

He implored companies to embrace the culture of training and re-training of their drivers and ensure that their qualifications to drive on the roads with other road users are not in doubt. (NAN)