TRACE implores commercial drivers to cooperate with personnel to minimise gridlocks in Ogun

Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has appealed to commercial vehicle drivers plying Owode-Ijako road, on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, to cooperate with its personnel to minimise gridlocks along the axis.

Mrs Tope Oseni, Owode-Ijako Unit TRACE Commander, who spoke on behalf of the Corps Commander, Mr Seni Ogunyemi, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota.

Ogunyemi said that the advice became necessary following the behaviour of such drivers picking and dropping passengers due to the ongoing constructions works along the area.