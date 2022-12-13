TRACE decorates 33 newly promoted officers

By Ige Adekunle

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Tuesday decorated 33 of its newly promoted officers with their new ranks.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Commander of TRACE, while speaking during the decoration ceremony in Ota, charged the newly promoted officers to acquire more training “as knowledge rules the world”.

Ogunyemi, represented by the Deputy Corps Commander, Mr Abudul Olabode, congratulated the officers and urged them to put in more efforts in discharging their duty.

“The reward of hardworking is promotion as the job in your hands would require more creativity,” he said.

Mr Ajibade Adekunle, the Sango-Ota Area Commander, charged the newly promoted officers to add more value to the organisation.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

Adekunle implored them to look at areas they could improve on so as to move the agency forward.

Mr Salau Hammed, one of the newly promoted officers, while speaking on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the leadership of the agency for the promotion.

Hammed advised those who were not promoted not to relent in their efforts, noting that “it is by God’s grace that someone is promoted.” (NAN)