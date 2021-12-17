TRACE cautions motorists against reckless driving at yuletide

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has cautioned motorists against driving recklessly on the newly fixed sections of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

TRACE urged motorists to reduce speed to prevent mishap during the yuletide.

The Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, Mrs Temitope Oseni, gave the admonition in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Oseni urged motorists to drive cautiously and reduce their speed as most opened sections of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway would experience free flow of traffic as they would be more motorable.

“The roads are prone to accident if motorists are not careful.

“They need to consider others road users and slow down at areas where markets are located on axis of the expressway,” she said.

The unit commander said that TRACE personnel would be on 24 hours patrol, to ensure sanity and quick response to accidents on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Oseni appealed to motorists to cooperate with TRACE personnel and other traffic agencies to achieve accident-free movements during the yuletide.

She implored them to also adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations during the festive season, adding that only the living could celebrate. (NAN)

