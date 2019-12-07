Tozalitv Lecture: Experts brainstorm on broadcasting in digital era and security challenges



A special lecture was held Saturday with the theme ‘broadcasting in a digital era and security challenges.’ The event was held by Tozalitv in partnership with the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC.

It got off in the main with a profound lecture delivered by Brigadier General SK Usman,mni,(rtd) a former director Army Public Relations.

His lecture which x-rayed the paradox of freedom and security in a digital era cautioned against regulation of the media to protect personal interests.He pointedly kicked against death penalty for hate speech, while admitting that there are various ways of regulating the social media.

Brig General Usman (rtd) also advocated the need for collaboration with the media and this should include training of top level media managers on security issues for proper appreciation of perspectives.

The lecture which was roundly applauded was followed by panel of discussants moderated by Mall Auwal Salihu,a former Director,Public Affairs NBC.

The issues of security of digital platforms, balance of freedom and security and others were deeply examined by the panelists.

The event organised by Tozalitv was in commemoration of the World Television Day.Among the dignatories present included Maimuna Yaya Abubakar,CEO Tozalitv, who delivered the vote of thanks.

